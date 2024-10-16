Air Force Chief of Staff departs JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, right, coins Staff Sgt. Axl Aricayos, a K-9 handler assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, before departing Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 18, 2024. Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visited JBER and spoke to Airmen about Great Power Competition and the importance of readiness and partnerships in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)