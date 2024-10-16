Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Chief of Staff departs JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, right, coins Staff Sgt. Axl Aricayos, a K-9 handler assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, before departing Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 18, 2024. Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visited JBER and spoke to Airmen about Great Power Competition and the importance of readiness and partnerships in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    This work, Air Force Chief of Staff departs JBER, by A1C Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    CSAF
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER

