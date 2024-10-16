U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing pose for a picture with German and Polish high school students during a base tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 8, 2024. Since 1985, the Bischöfliches Angela-Merici-Gymnasium high school in Trier, Germany has had an exchange program with the Zespół Szkół Urszulańskich high school in Poznań, Poland, making it the oldest of its kind in Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
German, Polish students tour Spangdahlem AB as part of longest running exchange program in Rheinland-Pfalz
