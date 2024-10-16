52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade Supports Breast Cancer Awareness

Soldiers from the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade wear pink during duty hours to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Oct. 18, 2024, at Sembach, Germany. This initiative raises awareness and honors those affected by breast cancer, including survivors and those who have lost their lives. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)
|10.18.2024
|10.18.2024 08:54
|8704499
|241018-A-SV042-9413
|2048x1365
|1.16 MB
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|7
|0
