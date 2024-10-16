Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade Supports Breast Cancer Awareness

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers from the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade wear pink during duty hours to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Oct. 18, 2024, at Sembach, Germany. This initiative raises awareness and honors those affected by breast cancer, including survivors and those who have lost their lives. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 08:54
    TAGS

    breast cancer awareness
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldOfVictory

