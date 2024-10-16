Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: N3N DSCA, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Capt. Caroline Rodi poses for a photo at the Pearl Harbor Rainbow Bay Marina on her first day as the Navy Emergency Preparedness liaison officer and commanding officer of Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) Hawaii in May of 2024. DSCA is important to the command and the community. They plan and prepare for the worst possible disaster scenarios, standing ready to support civil authorities for disaster relief. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy Capt. Caroline Rodi)

    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    TAGS

    DSCA
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    NEPLO
    Caroline Rodi
    Navy Emergency Preparedness

