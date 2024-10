Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Italian Eurofighter Typhoon prepares to takeoff for Exercise Ramstein Flag 24. At Andravida Air Base, Greece, on 30 Sept., 2024. Ramstein Flag is a multi-national exercise and the first of its kind for NATO Allied Air Command. (NATO photo by OR-5 Andrew C. Hummel)