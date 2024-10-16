German doctor who strengthened host-nation medical partnership with LRMC retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Professor (Dr.) Timothy Pohlemann, who was instrumental in helping LRMC achieve this distinction as well as providing critical care to our warfighters, retires at Homburg, Germany. For his contributions and service, U.S. Army Col. Cluade Burnett and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Mary Stuever, LRMC’s trauma medical director, presented Pohlemann with a challenge coin and a U.S. flag. (Courtesy Photo)