    German doctor who strengthened host-nation medical partnership with LRMC retires

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Professor (Dr.) Timothy Pohlemann, who was instrumental in helping LRMC achieve this distinction as well as providing critical care to our warfighters, retires at Homburg, Germany. For his contributions and service, U.S. Army Col. Cluade Burnett and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Mary Stuever, LRMC’s trauma medical director, presented Pohlemann with a challenge coin and a U.S. flag. (Courtesy Photo)

