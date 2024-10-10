German doctor who strengthened host-nation medical partnership with LRMC retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest overseas U.S. hospital and the only one with the distinction of being a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons is also certified by the German Trauma Network as a regional Level II Trauma Center. It is the only U.S. medical facility that is dual-certified in the U.S. and a host nation.

Professor (Dr.) Timothy Pohlemann, who was instrumental in helping LRMC achieve this distinction as well as providing critical care to our warfighters, has retired after more than 40 years of remarkable service in trauma and orthopedic surgery.