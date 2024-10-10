Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German doctor who strengthened host-nation medical partnership with LRMC retires

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Robert Helton 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest overseas U.S. hospital and the only one with the distinction of being a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons is also certified by the German Trauma Network as a regional Level II Trauma Center. It is the only U.S. medical facility that is dual-certified in the U.S. and a host nation.
    Professor (Dr.) Timothy Pohlemann, who was instrumental in helping LRMC achieve this distinction as well as providing critical care to our warfighters, has retired after more than 40 years of remarkable service in trauma and orthopedic surgery.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 07:32
    Photo ID: 8701970
    VIRIN: 241017-D-EX227-2497
    Resolution: 2703x2033
    Size: 869.96 KB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German doctor who strengthened host-nation medical partnership with LRMC retires, by Robert Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

