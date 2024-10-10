Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Individuals with Disabilities Add Value, Talent to Workplaces

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Individuals with Disabilities Add Value, Talent to Workplaces

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Guss Lee Alexander Jr., deputy director of Commander, Navy Region Hawaii's Equal Employment Opportunity office, is shown to highlight his discussion of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) when the Navy joins the nation to celebrate the contributions and achievements of workers with disabilities every Oct. “Good jobs change lives, and all workers, including workers with disabilities, deserve the opportunity to prepare for, obtain, and succeed in meaningful employment,” said Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, in a memorandum about NDEAM released at the start of this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 19:51
    Photo ID: 8699574
    VIRIN: 241011-O-RD674-8315
    Resolution: 4762x4284
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Individuals with Disabilities Add Value, Talent to Workplaces, by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    CNRH
    EEO
    National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    Guss Lee Alexander Junior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download