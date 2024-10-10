Individuals with Disabilities Add Value, Talent to Workplaces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guss Lee Alexander Jr., deputy director of Commander, Navy Region Hawaii's Equal Employment Opportunity office, is shown to highlight his discussion of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) when the Navy joins the nation to celebrate the contributions and achievements of workers with disabilities every Oct. “Good jobs change lives, and all workers, including workers with disabilities, deserve the opportunity to prepare for, obtain, and succeed in meaningful employment,” said Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, in a memorandum about NDEAM released at the start of this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)