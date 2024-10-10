Army Strongmen Showcase Athleticism at National Championships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Greenville, S.C. – Strongman Soldier-Athletes 1st Lt. Vincent Wilkinson (left) of the U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team, U.S. Army Accessions Mission Support Battalion, Capt. Quinn Romasko (right), an Army physical therapist assigned to Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii, and Staff Sgt. Aubryan Latigo (right), a culinary specialist of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 426th Brigade Support Battalion “Taskmasters”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) pose for a photo during the 2024 Strongman Corporation National Championships held at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina. During the event, Wilkinson and Romasko were both successful in winning their Strongman Championship contests in the 231 lb. and 175 lb. weight classes, respectively.