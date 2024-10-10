55th Dental Squadron participated in Green River Area Wellness Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES 06.20.2024 Courtesy Photo 55th Wing

Twelve 55th Dental Squadron Airmen joined members of the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, Army National Guard, and Army Reserves to provide dental services to civilians during the annual Innovative Readiness Training in Henderson, Kentucky. The Green River Area Wellness Mission took place June 13-27 where dental personnel completed 3,000 procedures. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)