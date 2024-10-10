Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Dental Squadron participated in Green River Area Wellness Mission

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    55th Wing

    Twelve 55th Dental Squadron Airmen joined members of the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, Army National Guard, and Army Reserves to provide dental services to civilians during the annual Innovative Readiness Training in Henderson, Kentucky. The Green River Area Wellness Mission took place June 13-27 where dental personnel completed 3,000 procedures. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 16:41
    VIRIN: 240620-F-F3336-1001
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Hometown: HENDERSON, KENTUCKY, US
    Kentucky
    Offutt AFB
    Innovative Readiness Training
    55th Wing
    Dental Squadron
    55th MDG

