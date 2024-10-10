Seasoned US Army civilian pilots fly missions for lifesaving chemical surety program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army civilian pilots from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA) are the only aviators in the U.S. military authorized to support chemical surety missions off military installations. A one-of-a-kind Army civilian activity, CARA maintains organic airlift capabilities with U.S. Army civilian pilots who are dual rated to fly both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. Courtesy photo.