    Seasoned US Army civilian pilots fly missions for lifesaving chemical surety program

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army civilian pilots from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA) are the only aviators in the U.S. military authorized to support chemical surety missions off military installations. A one-of-a-kind Army civilian activity, CARA maintains organic airlift capabilities with U.S. Army civilian pilots who are dual rated to fly both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. Courtesy photo.

    Army aviation
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Army civilian
    CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity
    20th CBRNE Command

