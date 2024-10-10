U.S. Army civilian pilots from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA) are the only aviators in the U.S. military authorized to support chemical surety missions off military installations. A one-of-a-kind Army civilian activity, CARA maintains organic airlift capabilities with U.S. Army civilian pilots who are dual rated to fly both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 15:06
|Photo ID:
|8699051
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-A4433-1004
|Resolution:
|3585x2587
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Seasoned US Army civilian pilots fly missions for lifesaving chemical surety program
