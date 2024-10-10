Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell 'Eaglet' Follows Father's Footsteps

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital is proud to introduce our newborn "Eaglets." Baby Ares is already following in his father's footsteps—his dad, Antonio Jr., was also born here. Their family's connection to Fort Campbell continues.

