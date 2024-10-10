Task Force 61/2 Rotation 2 Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force 61/2 pose for a group photo at Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy, Oct. 10, 2024. Task Force 61/2's synchronized command and control of assigned forces and seamless integration with U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa directly supports regional readiness, crisis response, and deterrence in the U.S. Europe Command and U.S. Africa Command area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Marc Imprevert)