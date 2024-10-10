Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 61/2 Rotation 2 Group Photo

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Marc Imprevert 

    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force 61/2 pose for a group photo at Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy, Oct. 10, 2024. Task Force 61/2's synchronized command and control of assigned forces and seamless integration with U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa directly supports regional readiness, crisis response, and deterrence in the U.S. Europe Command and U.S. Africa Command area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Marc Imprevert)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 04:51
    Photo ID: 8697880
    VIRIN: 241010-M-IC428-2001
    Resolution: 4408x2939
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    TAGS

    Naples
    Italy
    6th Fleet
    Marine Corps
    MFEA
    Task Force 61/2

