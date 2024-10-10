Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, performs during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

    The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, performs during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Members of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, parachute into Marina Green park during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco Oct. 12, 2024. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the Naval Special Warfare Command. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    Leap Frogs
    SFFW
    sanfranciscofleetweek
    SFFW2024
    CaliFleetWeeks
    SFFW24

