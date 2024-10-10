Spc. Randy Stuart and his unit 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), helping his hometown church, Village Chapel in Forest City, N.C. on Oct. 12, 2024.
The members of the church were overwhelmed with gratitude for the soldiers getting them ready to deliver donations and support their own community. They showed their gratitude with tears of joy multiple times and insisted that they pray for the soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 18:54
|Photo ID:
|8695277
|VIRIN:
|241012-A-GF305-1339
|Resolution:
|956x2048
|Size:
|800.05 KB
|Location:
|FOREST CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Randy Stuart with his unit helps his hometown church [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.