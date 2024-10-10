Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Randy Stuart with his unit helps his hometown church

    Spc. Randy Stuart with his unit helps his hometown church

    FOREST CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Spc. Randy Stuart and his unit 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), helping his hometown church, Village Chapel in Forest City, N.C. on Oct. 12, 2024.

    The members of the church were overwhelmed with gratitude for the soldiers getting them ready to deliver donations and support their own community. They showed their gratitude with tears of joy multiple times and insisted that they pray for the soldiers.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024
    Location: FOREST CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
