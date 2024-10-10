Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard supports partners with communication assets post Hurricane Milton

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Mobile Communications Vehicle (MCV) supports the USCG Strike Team and partner agencies with communication supports post Hurricane Milton on Oct. 11, 2024. The MCV is a portable self-contained communication center designed to provide support when temporary communications facilities are required on short notice. The MCV is capable of being onsite anywhere in the continental US within 72 hrs. (U.S. Coast Guard courtsey photo)

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    Hurricane Milton #MCV

