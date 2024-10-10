Coast Guard supports partners with communication assets post Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Mobile Communications Vehicle (MCV) supports the USCG Strike Team and partner agencies with communication supports post Hurricane Milton on Oct. 11, 2024. The MCV is a portable self-contained communication center designed to provide support when temporary communications facilities are required on short notice. The MCV is capable of being onsite anywhere in the continental US within 72 hrs. (U.S. Coast Guard courtsey photo)