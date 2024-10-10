Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SBCT promotes Soldier

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anestazia Hernandez with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard smiles for a portrait photo following her promotion ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 11, 2024. Hernandez is the Task Force Independence victim advocate for the Army's Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 08:37
    Photo ID: 8694896
    VIRIN: 241011-Z-OH707-6791
    Resolution: 3433x3931
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th SBCT promotes Soldier, by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Stronger Together
    JMTG-U
    7ATC

