56th SBCT promotes Soldier

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anestazia Hernandez with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard smiles for a portrait photo following her promotion ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 11, 2024. Hernandez is the Task Force Independence victim advocate for the Army's Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)
10.11.2024
10.12.2024
|8694896
|241011-Z-OH707-6791
|3433x3931
|1.63 MB
GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|2
|0
