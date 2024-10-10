Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 SF Fleet Week Medical Exchange explores civilian, military medical readiness, innovations, advancements

    2024 SF Fleet Week Medical Exchange explores civilian, military medical readiness, innovations, advancements

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, director of the Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, and the 14th chief of the Navy Medical Corps, addresses the San Francisco Fleet Week’s 14th Annual Peer-to-Peer Medical Exchange held aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 9, 2024. Valdes highlighted the importance of military-civilian collaboration in advancing medical readiness and delivering healthcare in challenging environments.

    “Fleet Week provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen the bonds between our Navy and this vibrant community,” Valdes said. “This exchange allows military and civilian professionals to share knowledge, explore innovations, and advance our shared goal of delivering world-class health care in some of the most challenging environments.”

    The 2024 San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd year, offers the Bay Area and its residents an opportunity to celebrate and honor the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
