    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Screaming Eagle Soldiers meet Matthew Settle while on relief mission

    Screaming Eagle Soldiers meet Matthew Settle while on relief mission

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Anthony Hewitt 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Members of 3rd platoon , Alpha company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team and company first sergeant met Matthew Settle, actor who played CPT Speirs in Band of Brothersin western N.C. on Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8694270
    VIRIN: 241011-O-YM156-1339
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Screaming Eagle Soldiers meet Matthew Settle while on relief mission, by Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    XVIII ABC
    USARNORTHCOM
    101st (AASLT)
    HurricaneHelene24
    2024DoDHurricane
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

