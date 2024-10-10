Members of 3rd platoon , Alpha company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team and company first sergeant met Matthew Settle, actor who played CPT Speirs in Band of Brothersin western N.C. on Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 19:22
|Photo ID:
|8694270
|VIRIN:
|241011-O-YM156-1339
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Screaming Eagle Soldiers meet Matthew Settle while on relief mission, by Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.