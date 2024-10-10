Screaming Eagle Soldiers meet Matthew Settle while on relief mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of 3rd platoon , Alpha company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team and company first sergeant met Matthew Settle, actor who played CPT Speirs in Band of Brothersin western N.C. on Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)