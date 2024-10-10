Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commandant for Information visits Marine Corps Information Command

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Information Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Jerry Carter, Deputy Commandant for Information (DCI), poses for a photo with U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER), Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC), during a visit at Lasswell Hall, Fort Meade, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. MCIC conducts full spectrum cyberspace operations, to include defending the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN), conducting defensive cyberspace operations within the MCEN and Joint Force networks, and when directed, conduct offensive cyberspace operations in support of Joint and Coalition Forces. (Courtesy photo by Skyler J. Wilson)

