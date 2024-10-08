Naval Hospital Bremerton sticklers for annual Flu Vaccine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

It’s time to roll up your sleeves for the annual flu shot from Naval Hospital Bremerton, just as Capt. Karla Lepore, NHB director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer. The influenza vaccination - required for all active-duty military personnel, selected Reservists and healthcare workers - shot exercise for tenant commands will be held October 21-22, 2024, at NHB’s Health and Education Center (BHEC), 2850 Thresher Ave, Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual influenza vaccination for all eligible family members of active duty and retirees will take place October 23-27, 2024, also at NHB’s BHEC, Wednesday-Friday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from noon until 5 p.m.

Command population health and environmental health officers attest that immunization remains the primary method of reducing seasonal influenza illness and any potential associated complications. Being vaccinated against the viral threat not only helps protect vaccinated individuals but can assist in protecting family and co-workers by helping reduce the spread of the disease (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).