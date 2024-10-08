100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft for exercise RAMSTEIN FLAG 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 8, 2024. Exercise RAFL24 is an Allied Air Command sponsored tactical level live field exercise aiming to provide participating nations high-end training opportunities that include realistic problem sets in a complex operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)