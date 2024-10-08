Chief of Engineers Discusses Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. William "Butch" Graham Jr., USACE commanding general and 56th Chief of Engineers (2nd from right), today met with Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, The Adjutant General (TAG) of North Carolina; Maj. Gen. Allen Boyette, Deputy Adjutant General; and Mr. William Ray, Director NC Emergency Management; at the NC National Guard joint force headquarters in Raleigh, to discuss ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene. USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but we are just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support our federal, state, and local partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Spencer Garrison