US Army Awards GMLRS Rocket Contract Worth up to $4.1 Billion

Officials from the United States Army’s Program Executive Office Missiles and Space (PEO MS) and Army Contracting Command (ACC)– Redstone Arsenal executed an Undefinitized contract award for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rocket production. The contract awarded to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control is worth $4.1 billion and will procure GMLRS, Extended-Range (ER) GMLRS missiles, and associated hardware.
