Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Awards GMLRS Rocket Contract Worth up to $4.1 Billion

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Army Awards GMLRS Rocket Contract Worth up to $4.1 Billion

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    Officials from the United States Army’s Program Executive Office Missiles and Space (PEO MS) and Army Contracting Command (ACC)– Redstone Arsenal executed an Undefinitized contract award for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rocket production. The contract awarded to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control is worth $4.1 billion and will procure GMLRS, Extended-Range (ER) GMLRS missiles, and associated hardware.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8686176
    VIRIN: 240701-A-UG834-1603
    Resolution: 1526x1200
    Size: 777.27 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Awards GMLRS Rocket Contract Worth up to $4.1 Billion, by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Army Awards GMLRS Rocket Contract Worth up to $4.1 Billion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PEO Missiles and Space
    GMLRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download