The Anduril Ghost-X (L) and Precision Drone Works C-100 were selected for the Tranche 1 fielding of Company level small UAS through a directed requirement to immediately enhance the Army’s ability to conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition missions at that echelon. (U.S. Army Illustration)
Continuous Transformation: Transforming in Contact with Future Unmanned Aircraft Systems
