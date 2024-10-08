Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transforming in Contact with Future Unmanned Aircraft Systems

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    The Anduril Ghost-X (L) and Precision Drone Works C-100 were selected for the Tranche 1 fielding of Company level small UAS through a directed requirement to immediately enhance the Army’s ability to conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition missions at that echelon. (U.S. Army Illustration)

    Continuous Transformation: Transforming in Contact with Future Unmanned Aircraft Systems

    UAS
    aviation
    drone
    PEO

