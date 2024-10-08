Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Changemakers...in the Culture of Caring

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing

    The 59th Medical Wing's "Changemakers" series features members who are impacting our organization in a positive way.

    U.S. Air Force Master. Sgt. Brandon Hockenbarger, 59th Medical Wing Warrior Operational Medicine Clinic flight chief, is featured in this "Changemakers" in honor of World Mental Health Day, Oct. 10, 2024.

    According to the World Health Organization, World Mental Health Day's objective is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

    During a May 2024 livestream event, Hockenbarger shared how a series of traumatic events pushed him to seek new ways to bolter resilience and mental health. He now dedicates his life to helping others find their leadership path and finding ways to reach those suffering in silence.

    "I think my part to play was understanding that I’m a human being first and we were put on this earth by whatever you believe in to help each other," said Hockenbarger. "For me, it's really putting my own wants and needs aside and just trying to help as many people as I can, no matter what it takes."

    "Mental Health Conversation: Master Sgt. Brandon Hockenbarger's personal story" is available to watch on the 59th Medical Wing YouTube channel.

