Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship approximately 98 miles off Cape Lookout

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston, South Carolina MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevaced an 85-year-old woman suffering stroke-like symptoms aboard a cruise ship Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, approximately 98 miles off Cape Lookout. The helicopter crew flew her to Wilmington Airport where local EMS transported her to New Hanover Wilmington Regional Medical Center. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston)