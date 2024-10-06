Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship approximately 98 miles off Cape Lookout

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship approximately 98 miles off Cape Lookout

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston, South Carolina MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevaced an 85-year-old woman suffering stroke-like symptoms aboard a cruise ship Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, approximately 98 miles off Cape Lookout. The helicopter crew flew her to Wilmington Airport where local EMS transported her to New Hanover Wilmington Regional Medical Center. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:31
    Photo ID: 8683344
    VIRIN: 241006-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 2250x3000
    Size: 842.49 KB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    South Carolina
    Charleston
    Cape Lookout
    MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download