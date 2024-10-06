Col. Jason Glass Retires After 35 Years iof Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard, Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, presents the certificate of retirement to the Assistant Adjutant General – Air, Col. Jason Glass, on the occasion of Glass’s retirement at Tennessee Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 5, 2024. Glass joined the Tennessee Air National Guard in 1989 and was appointed as the Assistant Adjutant General – Air in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm)