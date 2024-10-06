Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Jason Glass Retires After 35 Years iof Service

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard, Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, presents the certificate of retirement to the Assistant Adjutant General – Air, Col. Jason Glass, on the occasion of Glass’s retirement at Tennessee Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 5, 2024. Glass joined the Tennessee Air National Guard in 1989 and was appointed as the Assistant Adjutant General – Air in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 15:32
    Photo ID: 8683171
    VIRIN: 241005-F-XQ885-2540
    Resolution: 6487x4325
    Size: 11.37 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    retirement
    Jason Glass
    Col. Glass retirement

