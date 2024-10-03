First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years

Air Force Retired Lt. Col. Olga Custodio poses for a portrait after her final flight on a T-38 Talon at Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 2, 2024. Custodio flew her final flight in a military aircraft after 40 years to share her accomplishments and promote diversity and inclusion within the armed forces as the first female Hispanic U.S. military pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Falcon)
October 2, 2024
|10.06.2024 22:28
|8681583
|241002-F-RK424-1242
|6048x4024
|7.81 MB
Beale Air Force Base, California
|SAN JUAN, PR
|4
|0
