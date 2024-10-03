Worth Smiling About at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Worth Smiling About…NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Oral Surgery staff join other Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency commands in recognizing World Smile Day, a relatively new annual event specifically designated to share a smile to brighten up another’s day…which actually the daily goal of the dental team, as evidenced by providing over 30,400 patient encounters last year alone (Official Navy photos by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).