    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Worth Smiling About…NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Oral Surgery staff join other Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency commands in recognizing World Smile Day, a relatively new annual event specifically designated to share a smile to brighten up another’s day…which actually the daily goal of the dental team, as evidenced by providing over 30,400 patient encounters last year alone (Official Navy photos by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8679242
    VIRIN: 241004-N-QW460-1000
    Resolution: 5333x4033
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Worth Smiling About at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    dental
    oral surgery
    DHA
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

