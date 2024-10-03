Holloman welcomes its first Jewish Rabbi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Friedman, 49th Wing chaplain, plays the shofar, an ancient musical horn played during Jewish ceremonies, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 24, 2024. Chaplain Friedman is serving as the wing's chaplain under a Military Personnel Appropriation, a tour of active duty authorized to support the short-term needs of the active force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)