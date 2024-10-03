U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Friedman, 49th Wing chaplain, plays the shofar, an ancient musical horn played during Jewish ceremonies, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 24, 2024. Chaplain Friedman is serving as the wing's chaplain under a Military Personnel Appropriation, a tour of active duty authorized to support the short-term needs of the active force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8679028
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-MF417-1013
|Resolution:
|8147x5431
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Holloman welcomes its first Jewish Rabbi, by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holloman welcomes its first Jewish Rabbi
No keywords found.