Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman welcomes its first Jewish Rabbi

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Holloman welcomes its first Jewish Rabbi

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Friedman, 49th Wing chaplain, plays the shofar, an ancient musical horn played during Jewish ceremonies, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 24, 2024. Chaplain Friedman is serving as the wing's chaplain under a Military Personnel Appropriation, a tour of active duty authorized to support the short-term needs of the active force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8679028
    VIRIN: 241004-F-MF417-1013
    Resolution: 8147x5431
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman welcomes its first Jewish Rabbi, by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Holloman welcomes its first Jewish Rabbi

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Holloman
    Law
    Chaplain
    Title 32
    Jewish Rabbi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download