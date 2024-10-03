A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus, left, and a C-17 Globemaster III are parked on the flight line as a C-5M Super Galaxy flies over Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 27, 2024. The 60th Air Mobility Wing is the largest air mobility organization in terms of personnel in the Air Force with a versatile all-jet fleet now consisting of the C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8678401
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-OY799-1052
|Resolution:
|7263x4085
|Size:
|12.45 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB flight line, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.