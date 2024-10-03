Travis AFB flight line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus, left, and a C-17 Globemaster III are parked on the flight line as a C-5M Super Galaxy flies over Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 27, 2024. The 60th Air Mobility Wing is the largest air mobility organization in terms of personnel in the Air Force with a versatile all-jet fleet now consisting of the C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)