    NMRTC/NH Beaufort Command Award Ceremony

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Beaufort held their monthly Command Awards Ceremony on Thursday October 3rd, 2024. Bravo Zulu to all and keep up the amazing work that you all do.
    Featured in the photo from left to right HMCS Sajata Taylor, HM1 Israel Clark, HM1 Israel Clark. HM3 Alyssa Kimball, HN Kaitlyn Bunch, HM3 Briauna Abee, HM1 Andrew Ritter, LT Jenna Slegl, Capt. Tracy Isaac, and Capt. Cecilia Brown.

