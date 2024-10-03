Four U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets conduct a formation flyover to honor the 100th birthday of former U.S. President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter in Plains, Georgia on Oct. 1. The two squadrons, from Carrier Air Wing 3, that provided aircraft for the flyover were the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 and the "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Kyle Terwilliger)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8678141
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-NO783-1010
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|PLAINS, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Honors Longest-Living President with Historic 100th Birthday Flyover, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.