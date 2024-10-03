Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Honors Longest-Living President with Historic 100th Birthday Flyover

    PLAINS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Four U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets conduct a formation flyover to honor the 100th birthday of former U.S. President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter in Plains, Georgia on Oct. 1. The two squadrons, from Carrier Air Wing 3, that provided aircraft for the flyover were the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 and the "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Kyle Terwilliger)

    TAGS

    Flyover
    VFA-131
    VFA-32
    Carrier Air Wing 3
    President Carter

