Navy Honors Longest-Living President with Historic 100th Birthday Flyover

Four U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets conduct a formation flyover to honor the 100th birthday of former U.S. President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter in Plains, Georgia on Oct. 1. The two squadrons, from Carrier Air Wing 3, that provided aircraft for the flyover were the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 and the "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Kyle Terwilliger)