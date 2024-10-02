CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Helene

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Special Response Team supports FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue operations in Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene striking the region.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 09:50
|Photo ID:
|8675638
|VIRIN:
|241001-H-D0456-1002
|Resolution:
|1600x1109
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
