Last week’s Warrior of the Week was CWT2 Espiritu.



Petty Officer Espiritu, originally from California, has been in the Navy for about 2.5 years and has been at NIOC Pensacola for almost one year. CWT2 Espiritu is a fantastic technician for his team and recently spent over 80 hours performing network analysis for a high-priority mission! He also helps out the command as an Assistant Command Fitness Leader, coordinates PT sessions for his team, and readily shares his wealth of fitness knowledge with those around him. CWT2 Espiritu is a constant professional, quick to volunteer, and contributes greatly to his team’s success. Well done, shipmate, on your selection as the Warrior of the Week!



Fun fact: Petty Officer Espiritu does not own a computer.