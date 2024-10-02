Battle Colors Rededication Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group compete in flag football during a field meet celebrating a battle colors rededication for I MIG at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 1, 2024. The event marked the 35th anniversary of I MIG, which provides communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)