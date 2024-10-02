Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Colors Rededication Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group compete in flag football during a field meet celebrating a battle colors rededication for I MIG at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 1, 2024. The event marked the 35th anniversary of I MIG, which provides communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 18:22
    VIRIN: 241001-M-LU593-1141
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Ceremony
    I MEF
    Marines
    Battle Colors
    35th Anniversary
    I MIG

