U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group compete in flag football during a field meet celebrating a battle colors rededication for I MIG at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 1, 2024. The event marked the 35th anniversary of I MIG, which provides communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8674942
|VIRIN:
|241001-M-LU593-1141
|Resolution:
|4689x3127
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Battle Colors Rededication Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.