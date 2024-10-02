Master Chief Jerry Awarded MCPON Delbert D. Black Leadership Award

241002-N-PI330-2001 GULFPORT, Mississippi (October 2, 2024) Command Master Chief Duane Jerry, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), poses for a photo on Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, October 2, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8674770
|VIRIN:
|241002-N-PI330-2001
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
Command Master Chief Duane Jerry Awarded MCPON Delbert D. Black Leadership Award
