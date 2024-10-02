Master Chief Jerry Awarded MCPON Delbert D. Black Leadership Award

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    241002-N-PI330-2001 GULFPORT, Mississippi (October 2, 2024) Command Master Chief Duane Jerry, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), poses for a photo on Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, October 2, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command Master Chief Duane Jerry Awarded MCPON Delbert D. Black Leadership Award

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

