Navy Families Honor Fallen Service Members at POW/MIA Recognition Day Rosette Ceremony

A rosette beside the name Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Peter Crosby is shown on the Navy Court of the Missing for the Vietnam War at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Punchbowl after it was placed Deborah Ann Crosby, Lt. Crosby’s daughter, on Sept. 20, 2024. The bronze rosette symbolizes the recovery and identification of the service member’s remains and was part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is observed nationally and globally on the third Friday of September. The observance was hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to remember American service members who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing and unaccounted for. (Photo courtesy of Deborah Ann Crosby)