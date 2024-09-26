Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Families Honor Fallen Service Members at POW/MIA Recognition Day Rosette Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    A rosette beside the name Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Peter Crosby is shown on the Navy Court of the Missing for the Vietnam War at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Punchbowl after it was placed Deborah Ann Crosby, Lt. Crosby’s daughter, on Sept. 20, 2024. The bronze rosette symbolizes the recovery and identification of the service member’s remains and was part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is observed nationally and globally on the third Friday of September. The observance was hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to remember American service members who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing and unaccounted for. (Photo courtesy of Deborah Ann Crosby)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8670220
    VIRIN: 240920-O-RD674-2318
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    CNRH
    National POW/MIA Recognition Day
    DPAA
    ABMC
    rosette ceremony
    Frederick Peter Crosby

