    HSM-73 Battle Cats

    HSM-73 Battle Cats

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73 (HSM-73) "Battle Cats", Logo/Seal/Patch.
    Found the Original Ai document and exported as a 4k asset. If you need a higher res or different format, please let me know klanderud x3799

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 15:32
    Photo ID: 8669765
    VIRIN: 240930-D-KF756-9565
    Resolution: 3000x3836
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    This work, HSM-73 Battle Cats, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSM-73
    NAWDC
    Battlecats of Helicopter Maritime Strike Fighter (HSM) 73
    MH-60R Seahawk

