Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George Washington, CVN-73, Logo Seal Patch

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS George Washington, CVN-73, Logo Seal Patch

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Upscaled, Quick Touch-Up, and Lines Redrawing with mouse of USS George Washington (CVN-73) Logo/Seal/Patch. It is upscaled through an AI Neural Network to 8X of what I can find. If you need more work on it let me know or if you need to upscale it to 8k+ or need a change to vector. This larger version was created for video needs from a low-res version. Tim Klanderud x3799

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 13:55
    Photo ID: 8669401
    VIRIN: 240930-D-KF756-2462
    Resolution: 3590x3742
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington, CVN-73, Logo Seal Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN-73
    NAWDC
    USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    Aircraft carrier (CVN)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download