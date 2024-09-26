Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marion Whicker speaks about importance of personnel management

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Marion Whicker, AMC's executive deputy to the commanding general, speaks at an AMC G-1 workforce summit Aug. 28 about the importance of onboarding and recruiting new employees effectively.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Whicker reflects on self-made Army story, ends 40-year career as AMC&rsquo;s top civilian

    AMC
    Whicker

