Army G-6 Senior Enlisted Advisor visit Brigade of Excellence

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kristie L. Brady, (center), poses for a photo with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Command team, U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith and Command Sgt. Maj. Wendle Marshall, during her visit to USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024.



Sergeant Major Kristie L. Brady is the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff G-6. The Deputy Chief of Staff G-6 is the principal military advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army for planning, strategy, network architecture, and implementation of command, control, communications, cyber operations, and networks for worldwide Army operations.



During her visit, Sgt. Maj. Brady received a detailed 2d Theater Signal Brigade Mission Overview from 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership and staff.