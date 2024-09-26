Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army G-6 Senior Enlisted Advisor visit Brigade of Excellence

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kristie L. Brady, (center), poses for a photo with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Command team, U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith and Command Sgt. Maj. Wendle Marshall, during her visit to USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024.

    Sergeant Major Kristie L. Brady is the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff G-6. The Deputy Chief of Staff G-6 is the principal military advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army for planning, strategy, network architecture, and implementation of command, control, communications, cyber operations, and networks for worldwide Army operations.

    During her visit, Sgt. Maj. Brady received a detailed 2d Theater Signal Brigade Mission Overview from 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership and staff.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 00:10
    Photo ID: 8668568
    VIRIN: 240927-A-FX425-2068
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
