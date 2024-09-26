Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-111th Supports EMAC Operations Following Hurricane Helene

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion prepare for Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) during Hurricane Helene support missions at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Fla., Sept. 29, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 18:06
    Photo ID: 8668366
    VIRIN: 240929-A-RH401-9365
    Resolution: 7754x5169
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 1-111th Supports EMAC Operations Following Hurricane Helene, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG
    EMAC
    1-111th
    Hurricane Helene

