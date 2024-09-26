Coast Guard repairs aids to navigation after Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby (WLM 556) working to reposition an aid to navigation marking the Egmont Channel approach to Tampa Bay that was set off-station by hurricane Helene, Florida, Sept. 29, 2024. Each of these steel ocean buoys weighs approximately 13,700 pounds, with a light and radar reflector to guide maritime commerce safely into Port Tampa Bay. The crew's labor is complemented by the work of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Aids to Navigation Teams working the inland waterways ATON and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who are completing soundings and surveys to ensure the channels are free of debris and other hazards.