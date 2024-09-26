Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repairs aids to navigation after Hurricane Helene

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby (WLM 556) working to reposition an aid to navigation marking the Egmont Channel approach to Tampa Bay that was set off-station by hurricane Helene, Florida, Sept. 29, 2024. Each of these steel ocean buoys weighs approximately 13,700 pounds, with a light and radar reflector to guide maritime commerce safely into Port Tampa Bay. The crew's labor is complemented by the work of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Aids to Navigation Teams working the inland waterways ATON and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who are completing soundings and surveys to ensure the channels are free of debris and other hazards.

    Hurricane
    Buoys
    ATON
    Coast Guard
    HurricaneHelene24

