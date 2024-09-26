Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repairs aids to navigation after Hurricane Helene

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby (WLM 556) in the Egmont Channel alongside the Tampa Bay “T” Buoy marking the entrance to the seaport, Florida, Sept. 29, 2024. The crew is coordinating with Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay pilots to address the most urgent aids to navigation discrepancies in the wake of hurricane Helene. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Chief Warrant Officer Richard Keefauver)

    Hurricane
    Buoys
    ATON
    Coast Guard
    HurricaneHelene24

