Coast Guard repairs aids to navigation after Hurricane Helene

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby (WLM 556) in the Egmont Channel alongside the Tampa Bay “T” Buoy marking the entrance to the seaport, Florida, Sept. 29, 2024. The crew is coordinating with Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay pilots to address the most urgent aids to navigation discrepancies in the wake of hurricane Helene. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Chief Warrant Officer Richard Keefauver)