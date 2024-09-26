Navy Medicine Honors Gold Star Mothers and Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A social media graphic created to promote awareness of Gold Star Mother’s and Gold Star Family’s Day, which is held on is the last Sunday of September each year. The day serves as a reminder of the losses suffered by military families. Photo illustration was created using a graphic design application by combining text, imagery and vector elements. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Bobbie A. Camp)