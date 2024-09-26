Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Honors Gold Star Mothers and Families

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    A social media graphic created to promote awareness of Gold Star Mother’s and Gold Star Family’s Day, which is held on is the last Sunday of September each year. The day serves as a reminder of the losses suffered by military families. Photo illustration was created using a graphic design application by combining text, imagery and vector elements. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Bobbie A. Camp)

    TAGS

    Gold Star
    Gold Star Families
    Navy Medicine
    Gold Star Mothers
    Navy Gold Star

