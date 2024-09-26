Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Nathanial Walker, Co. B, 753rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, from the 753rd conducts road recovery operations on local roads and smaller country streets in Bell, Fla., on September 28, 2024. FLARNG works alongside local county utilities to assist with obstructions and address post-storm impacts on the community, helping partner agencies meet their needs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene

