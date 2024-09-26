Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Nathanial Walker, Co. B, 753rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, from the 753rd conducts road recovery operations on local roads and smaller country streets in Bell, Fla., on September 28, 2024. FLARNG works alongside local county utilities to assist with obstructions and address post-storm impacts on the community, helping partner agencies meet their needs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)