Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Families Honor Fallen Service Members at POW/MIA Recognition Day Rosette Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Families Honor Fallen Service Members at POW/MIA Recognition Day Rosette Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Marda White-Turman places a rosette, a symbol of a service member’s recovery and identification, beside the name, Lt. Ramey Leo Carpenter, who was a co-pilot with her father. This rosette ceremony at the Navy Court of the Missing for the Vietnam War at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Sept. 20, 2024 was part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is observed nationally and globally on the third Friday of September. The observance was hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to remember American service members who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing and unaccounted for. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8666549
    VIRIN: 240920-O-RD674-8686
    Resolution: 5396x4284
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Families Honor Fallen Service Members at POW/MIA Recognition Day Rosette Ceremony, by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    National POW/MIA Recognition Day
    DPAA
    ABMC
    Ramey Leo Carpenter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download