    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay pins chiefs during chief pinning ceremony [Image 7 of 11]

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay pins chiefs during chief pinning ceremony

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240927-N-EH855-0197 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Sept. 27, 2024) Chief Culinary Specialist Jesson Banaag is pinned by his wife, Mildred Juatco, and Chief Master-at-Arms Emmanuel Ubiera during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on board Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8665964
    VIRIN: 240927-N-EH855-9904
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay pins chiefs during chief pinning ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    cpo
    chief
    pinning
    gtmo
    guantanamo bay

